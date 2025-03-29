NYC brewery offers free beers on every visit through World Series — if you get a tattoo

A New York City brewery is offering up free beer all baseball season long, but it comes with a catch.

The Torch & Crown Brewing Company said in an Instagram post it would be giving away the gratis suds to anyone who gets a tattoo at their SoHo brewery location. Even better, the tattoo would be free of charge too.

The catch? That tattoo has to be of their logo.

"To celebrate Bat Flip Day, we're covering the cost of Torch & Crown logo tattoos — and in return, you'll drink on us until a new 2025 World Champion is crowned," the brewery's post read.

The tattoos were being offered from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. by artists from Uplift Tattoo.

For those willing to be a "human billboard" for Torch & Crown, the reward was two free beers on every visit, and a free case of 24 cans every month.

While the rewards last through the end of the 2025 MLB season, when a new World Series champ is crowned. But the logo? That's forever.