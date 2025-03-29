Food & Drink

NYC brewery offers free beers on every visit through World Series — if you get a tattoo

For those willing to be a "human billboard" for Torch & Crown, the reward was two free beers on every visit, and a free case of 24 cans every month

By NBC New York Staff

NBC New York

A New York City brewery is offering up free beer all baseball season long, but it comes with a catch.

The Torch & Crown Brewing Company said in an Instagram post it would be giving away the gratis suds to anyone who gets a tattoo at their SoHo brewery location. Even better, the tattoo would be free of charge too.

The catch? That tattoo has to be of their logo.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"To celebrate Bat Flip Day, we're covering the cost of Torch & Crown logo tattoos — and in return, you'll drink on us until a new 2025 World Champion is crowned," the brewery's post read.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The tattoos were being offered from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. by artists from Uplift Tattoo.

For those willing to be a "human billboard" for Torch & Crown, the reward was two free beers on every visit, and a free case of 24 cans every month.

Local

9/11 7 hours ago

Architect of One World Trade Center that rose on Twin Towers site after 9/11 dies

Manhattan 8 hours ago

Fleeing shoplifter slams 86-year-old face first into scaffolding, knocking out teeth: sources

While the rewards last through the end of the 2025 MLB season, when a new World Series champ is crowned. But the logo? That's forever.

This article tagged under:

Food & DrinkManhattanSoHo
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us