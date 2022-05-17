Looking for Score Free Lunch Today? Use This GrubHub Code

Apparently, there is such a thing as a free lunch.

Grubhub says all of New York City and the surrounding area will be given a free lunch up to $15 through their app today, May 17.

"72% of New Yorkers think lunch is the most important meal of the day and 81% of them value it more now than pre-pandemic," Grubhub said in a release. "Yet, over half (69%) say they often skip it altogether for being far too busy or take less breaks."

The company said using the promo code FREELUNCH on the app or website between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. will earn eligible users $15 off a qualifying order.

"The benefits of lunch go way beyond the physical with nearly half of working New Yorkers reporting that having a true lunch break would improve their mental wellbeing and 1-in-5 even city they'd take a lunch break over a higher salary," a Grubhub spokesperson said, referencing a poll of 1,000 New Yorkers conducted by the company.