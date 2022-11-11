Looking for Good Eats That Won't Hurt the Wallet? Better Bet Is In New Jersey, Not NYC

If you're on the hunt for some quality food but aren't looking to spend a fortune just to get it, it may be better to look on the west side of the Hudson River (much to the chagrin of New Yorkers, for sure).

TripAdvisor put out its Best of the Best list for 2022, and one of the categories is for "Top Everyday Eats," which it describes as " great food that won't break the bank." And as any foodie knows, some of the best restaurants in the country can be found in the five boroughs.

But for those not looking to take out a second mortgage just for a burger and a cocktail, you might have some more luck in New Jersey rather than New York.

Somewhat surprisingly, neither state had any restaurants crack the top 10, somehow. But New jersey finished with two establishments in the top 25, whereas New York had just one.

At Number 12 on the list was the Freehold restaurant 618, which features a substantial menu with all the favorites, with steaks, a pork chop, a variety of fish, pasta dishes and a list of intriguing sides. All of the small plates cost between $14-$19, while the entrees are mostly in the upper-$20 range.

Also representing the Garden State was Avon Pavilion, in Avon by the Sea. A seafood restaurant right on the water, those who gave it high reviews on TripAdvisor complimented the view, service and food.

But there is a major caveat to it being included on the list, as Avon Pavilion closed for good back in October. The lease expired, and there will be a public bidding for the boardwalk restaurant, so another establishment could take its place.

Meanwhile, New York only got one entry on the list, at Number 25. The French restaurant on the Upper West Side (there is also a midtown location) has a selection of steaks and seafood dishes. It is a touch pricier than 618 (perhaps why it's lower on the list?), with most dishes above $30.

But for any New Yorker upset about the lack of mentions on that list, TripAdvisor did give many more shout outs to NYC on other lists. On its "Top Quick Bites" list, there were four New York establishments named, three of which were in the city. Bleeker Street Pizza got the top overall spot, with NY Pizza Suprema in sixth and somehow Shake Shack coming in at #11, particularly the location near Times Square. Martha's Dandee Creme came in at #4, located up in the Lake George area.

Three New York City restaurants were also named to the site's "Best Fine Dining" list. Daniel, on the Upper East Side, was Number 16, with Club A Steakhouse immediately following it. The Modern, in midtown, came in at 23rd.

No New Jersey spots were named to either list.

Despite states like Texas, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and even Alaska getting multiple mentions on the "Everyday Eats" list, the state that has the most restaurants on the list is Florida, with three. But the top spot on the list didn't go to any of those states, it went to the Timber Kitchen and Bar, located in Bangor, Maine.