Lindsay Lohan Wants You to Try New ‘Dirty Soda' Drink: ‘Pilk,' a Pepsi/Milk Combo

If Santa comes down the chimney to find this "treat" waiting for him, there's a chance he may say "ho, ho, oh no."

Perhaps in an effort to capitalize on the "dirty soda" craze that went viral on TikTok earlier this year, Pepsi is trying to get people on board with a "surprising and naughty new twist" on St. Nick's favorite snack of milk and cookies.

But instead of leaving out a nice glass of creamy milk, the soft drink company suggests combining that milk with some Pepsi.

Yes, you read that right. Milk and cola, in the same glass. We, too, have many questions.

For those uninformed on the "dirty soda" trend, imagine a cross between a Shirley Temple and an egg cream, or maybe a root beer float with melted ice cream. They're concoctions made of a soda of your choosing, cream, sometimes fruit, and flavored syrups like vanilla or cranberry.

While admittedly we haven't tried Pepsi's carbonated lactose cocktail they've called "Pilk," it certainly sounds like something that could land one on the naughty list if Kris Kringle isn't a fan. But the company calls it a "must-have drink that combines the crispness of Pepsi with the subtly sweet and creamy taste of milk, traditionally topped with creamer."

To get people on board (or at least give the drink a shot), Pepsi turned to none other than Lindsay Lohan to tout the beverage mix.

"As someone who loves the holiday season and embracing new traditions, I was thrilled to have a little bit of fun with Pepsi and their take on the dirty soda," Lohan said in a press release. "For people learning about Pilk for the first time, I won't lie to you when I say I was a bit skeptical when I first heard of this pairing, but after my first sip I was amazed at how delicious it was, so I'm very excited for the rest of the world to try it."

And for those not only adventurous enough to give Pilk a chance, but are looking for more, Pepsi has a list of inventive variations to try out as well:

The Naughty & Ice : For a pure milk taste that's infused with notes of vanilla, measure and combine 1 cup of whole milk, 1 tbsp of heavy cream and 1 tbsp of vanilla creamer. From there, pour the mixture slowly into 1 cup of Pepsi – the brand's hero product – and consume it alongside a chocolate chip cookie.

: For a pure milk taste that's infused with notes of vanilla, measure and combine 1 cup of whole milk, 1 tbsp of heavy cream and 1 tbsp of vanilla creamer. From there, pour the mixture slowly into 1 cup of Pepsi – the brand's hero product – and consume it alongside a chocolate chip cookie. The Chocolate Extreme : Blend 1/3 cup of chocolate milk and 2 tbsp of chocolate creamer together, transfer the mixture to 1 cup of smooth & creamy Pepsi Nitro to enjoy the richness of the flavor atop of a frothy foam head. This "Pilk" will satisfy the chocoholic in you, especially by pairing it with a double chocolate cookie.

: Blend 1/3 cup of chocolate milk and 2 tbsp of chocolate creamer together, transfer the mixture to 1 cup of smooth & creamy Pepsi Nitro to enjoy the richness of the flavor atop of a frothy foam head. This "Pilk" will satisfy the chocoholic in you, especially by pairing it with a double chocolate cookie. The Cherry on Top : A hint of cherry always sweetens the deal. Combine ½ cup of 2% milk, 2 tbsp of heavy cream and 2 tbsp of caramel creamer. To bring the complex flavors to life, place the mixture into 1 cup of Pepsi Wild Cherry while pairing the drink with a gingerbread cookie.

: A hint of cherry always sweetens the deal. Combine ½ cup of 2% milk, 2 tbsp of heavy cream and 2 tbsp of caramel creamer. To bring the complex flavors to life, place the mixture into 1 cup of Pepsi Wild Cherry while pairing the drink with a gingerbread cookie. The Snow Fl(oat) : An oatmeal-based cookie loaded with raisins is sure to complement an oat milk "Pilk." Start by taking ½ cup of oat milk and adding 4 tbsp of caramel creamer. Then, slowly pour the sweet mixture into a glass filled with 1 cup of Pepsi Zero Sugar.

: An oatmeal-based cookie loaded with raisins is sure to complement an oat milk "Pilk." Start by taking ½ cup of oat milk and adding 4 tbsp of caramel creamer. Then, slowly pour the sweet mixture into a glass filled with 1 cup of Pepsi Zero Sugar. The Nutty Cracker: Combine ½ cup of almond milk and 4 tbsp of coconut creamer and place the mixture atop a pool of smooth & creamy Nitro Pepsi Vanilla. For true richness, pair with a coated peanut butter cookie.

Perhaps Pepsi is onto something and just found a new favorite holiday drink to rival egg nog. Or maybe the people aren't quite ready for Pilk. Either way, cheers to a happy holiday season, no matter what you're drinking.