Is the Shamrock Shake Back? When McDonald's Treat and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry Return

It may be the lead-up to Valentine's Day for some, but there are others already looking past that for the next big day on the calendar.

No, not President's Day or St. Patrick's Day (though it's related to the latter). It's the return of the iconic Shamrock Shake at McDonald's.

The much-beloved frozen treat debuted nationally back in 1970. And the Golden Arches’ signature mint shake will return with a partner in crime deliciousness once again this year.

The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry comes blended with crushed Oreo cookies, for those looking to mix things up a bit in their holiday traditions. The OREO twist isn’t the first time the Shamrock Shake got a makeover. In 1980, McDonald’s introduced the Shamrock Sundae.

Both will be coming to coming back to U.S. menus on Feb. 20 (which, coincidentally, is President's Day) and will be available for a limited time, the fast food giant said.

The iconic green shake was first created in 1967 by Hal Rosen, a McDonald’s owner and operator in Connecticut, to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Three years later, the Shamrock Shake debuted in stores nationwide.

In 1974, sales from the popular seasonal drink helped build the very first Ronald McDonald House, which helps families with children who need medical care.