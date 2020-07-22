Here Are Some of the Food Vendors Coming to New Gansevoort Food Hall at the Oculus

A new food hall is coming to Manhattan, and it will be run by the same group responsible for one of the city's more popular food markets.

Gansevoort Market Food Hall announced that it will be opening a second location at the Oculus some time in Fall 2020. It will be similar to the one found in the Meatpacking District, and is set to offer a wide variety of different cuisines — ranging from classic American to Mediterranean to Asian fusion, according to the group.

Special events like live music and karaoke will also be offered at the Lower Manhattan location, located at the Westfield World Trade Center Shops.

Some of the vendors include: