From free to discounted treats, here are 7 Halloween deals worth a try

Candy will not be the only thing people will be hunting for this year.

Several national chains have announced special offers to attract customers into their stores, offering free food and special deals for those looking to celebrate Halloween.

Here's some of the deals available to customers:

Baskin Robbins

The ice cream company is offering customers who shop or order for pickup in the BR App with the promo code 31SCOOPS a 31% discount on scoops all day. The offer is not valid for waffle cones, toppings or sundaes.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Those using the Buffalo Wild Wings app or website can catch a buy-one, get-one-free offer for boneless wings. The offer is only valid at participating stores and size exclusions may apply.

Chipotle

Chipotle is bringing back its 'Boorito' offer this Halloween from 3 p.m. until closing time. Customers can get a $6 entrée when appearing in costume at participating locations and scanning their rewards.

The offer is only valid for in-person redemptions and is limited to one item per guest.

Dave & Buster's

The arcade and restaurant company is celebrating Halloween with a $10 offer that includes unlimited video game play and a $15 Power Card. The offer is only available at select locations from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Insomnia Cookies

On its Facebook page, Insomnia announced it will give customers in Halloween costumes one free classic cookie from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3. The post also clarifies that customers "must be visibly wearing a costume in-store to redeem" the offer.

Krispy Kreme

The popular doughnut store is giving customers who go to the stores with a Halloween costume a free Original Glazed doughnut. The offer is only valid at participating retail locations and has a limit of one per guest per shop.

Wingstop

Wingstop is offering $0 delivery fees on orders made through its website on Halloween.