Passaic County

Empanada Festival Coming to Northern New Jersey This Weekend

Northern New Jersey Empanada Festival will feature food trucks, live music, and more

By Emily Volpe

Empanadas
Pexels/CC

Calling all foodies!

The Northern New Jersey Empanada Festival is coming to Passaic County Saturday.

The festival -- organized by the County of Passaic, Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc., and MegaBite Events -- will take place at Weasel Brook Park in Clifton from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will also see the crowning of the "Northern New Jersey Empanada Champion."

“MegaBite Events is looking forward to bringing the first ever Northern New Jersey Empanada Festival to Passaic County,” Howard Rosenblatt, founder of MegaBite Events, said in a statement. “At this inaugural event, we will crown the Northern New Jersey Empanada Champion.”

red and orange flyer with empanadas
Handout

Around 20 food trucks are expected to participate in the event. Along with food, there will also be live music, an extreme racing remote racetrack, extreme bubble ball, a Jersey Shore game trailer, craft vendors, a henna tattoo artist, and more.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for families and empanada lovers to explore Weasel Brook Park while enjoying some excellent food,” John Bartlett, the Passaic County Commissioner who has been a member of the Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc. since its founding in 2010, said. “It’s just one of many programs that can be enjoyed in Passaic County’s parks during the course of a year.”

Advance tickets for the event is $6 for adults and $4 for children ages 4-13. Day of event prices are $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-13. Children under 4-years-old are free.

For more information, click here.

This article tagged under:

Passaic CountyNew Jerseyfood trucksEmpanada Festival
