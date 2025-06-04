Connecticut keeps trolling New York over pizza — this time bringing the battle to NYC

Connecticut is getting saucy.

The Nutmeg State is bringing its self-proclaimed pizza supremacy to the streets of New York City, with new billboards popping up in subways and all around the city — including one above a Hell's Kitchen pizza shop.

The billboards are just a slice of the ongoing, albeit seemingly one-sided, rivalry. Some of the messages on the signs read "the nation’s best pizza, not you New York.”

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The state of Connecticut has been pushing its pizza status for months. In Sept. 2024, the state put up road signs on highways along state borders, calling Connecticut the pizza capital of the United States.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

But at popular pizzeria John’s of Bleecker Street they beg to differ.

"If you want a good pie, you’re coming to New York," said Kevin Jackson, general manager of John's of Bleeker Street, which has been in Greenwich Village for nearly 100 years. He said the real secret is in the sauce.

“We’ll let New Haven do the talking on billboards, we’ll let the pizza do the talking," Jackson said.

Sal Vitale, owner of Joe's Pizza, says he has respect for his fellow pizza makers.

"They’re both great. I love Connecticut pizza, I bet you they love New York slice. They don’t sell slices over there, you come here grab a slice and walk it’s a whole different ball game in New York," said Vitale.

However you slice it, it’s a hot debate, bound to dish up no shortage of opinions.