Brooklyn Night Market Kicks Off Next Week. Here Are the Details

You can find food, music, and more at the July 25 event.

By Leanna Wells

People sit at a table preparing to eat their food.
Getty Images

Calling all foodies to Brooklyn: The Brooklyn Night Market is back at Industry City this month. 

The food and culture festival kicks off Monday, July 25, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. It’s free to attend, but you should probably RSVP to save your spot. Each ticket will count for one entry for the merch/food giveaway.

If you miss the upcoming festival, you'll get two more chances. Brooklyn Night Market will be back on the final Mondays in August and September as well at the same location.

Guests can enjoy the food and tasty treats, as well as arts and culture crafts from more than 40 local vendors.

It takes place at the Industry City compound in Sunset Park on 36th St, between 2nd and 3rd Avenue.

