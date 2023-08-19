food and drink

Brooklyn Brewery releases limited edition cans and bottles featuring Notorious B.I.G.

By NBC New York Staff

Brooklyn Brewery

Brooklyn Brewery is celebrating hip-hop's 50th anniversary with limited edition cans and bottles of its most well-known beer — spotlighting one of its home borough's most-famous sons.

The brewery's Brooklyn Lager will come with artwork featuring Notorious B.I.G. on all packs and sizes, while supplies last.

To coincide with the release, the brewery also launched a special Biggie Smalls-themed capsule collection of limited-edition apparel and accessories.

