Brooklyn Brewery releases limited edition cans and bottles featuring Notorious B.I.G.

Brooklyn Brewery is celebrating hip-hop's 50th anniversary with limited edition cans and bottles of its most well-known beer — spotlighting one of its home borough's most-famous sons.

The brewery's Brooklyn Lager will come with artwork featuring Notorious B.I.G. on all packs and sizes, while supplies last.

To coincide with the release, the brewery also launched a special Biggie Smalls-themed capsule collection of limited-edition apparel and accessories.