Afternoon Tea Service at This NYC Hotel Will Cost You $3,000 — Here's What You Get

Inflation is impacting all aspects of life, even for the most luxurious experiences.

One New York City hotel is charging a high price tag for afternoon tea. And while it's not shocking that such a posh experience in the city may cost a pretty penny, the cost is eye-popping even for the most ritzy among us.

The Baccarat Hotel New York recently launched The Crystal Tea, which is now the most expensive afternoon tea in the city. So just how much does it cost?

Tea for two will set you back $3,000. That's almost enough for a down payment on a car.

But this is more than just a pot of tea and a few sandwiches. The menu, from a Micheline-starred chef, offers both sweets and savories — including caviar, white truffles, Kobe beef and lobster.

The Crystal Tea is served every day from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Grand Salon at the midtown hotel.