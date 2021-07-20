nathans famous hot dogs

5-Cent Hot Dogs Return To Nathan's Famous For National Hot Dog Day Wednesday

Hot dog lovers, listen up! Nathan's Famous is offering 5-cent hot dogs on Wednesday for National Hot Dog Day.

The iconic fast-food restaurant will offer their hot dogs for mere cents -- the price that they were originally sold for when the restaurant opened in 1916. It now costs around $5 for a Nathan's Famous hot dog.

The hot dogs will be available at participating Nathan's Famous across the country between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. with a limit of two hot dogs per person.

The restaurant brought back the 5-cent hot dogs for the first time in over 100 years to celebrate the reopening of their Coney Island location in April after being shut down for months due to the pandemic.

