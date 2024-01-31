3 NYC spots named among most romantic restaurants in the U.S., according to Yelp

Looking for a top spot to snag a Valentine's Day reservation? Yelp users have some thoughts.

In the lead-up to the international celebration of love, the review site announced its list of the "100 Most Romantic Restaurants" in the U.S., with three New York City spots making the list.

Coming in at fifth on the list is La Grande Boucherie, a French restaurant in midtown Manhattan. The posh spot, located on West 53rd Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues, features a large heated atrium and an expansive dining area with high ceilings that offers distinct Parisian flair.

A favorite Brooklyn eatery made the top 25, as Williamsburg's Café Mogador came in at No. 23. The trendy restaurant offers Moroccan dishes in a small setting, with exposed brick walls and a small covered outdoor dining area.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The only other place from the five boroughs to make the list was Thai Villa. The restaurant, on East 19th Street in Manhattan's Flatiron neighborhood, has ornate dark wood fixtures and décor that compliment their menu offerings of traditional Thai dishes.

The top overall spot on the list went to Chicago's Penumbra, described as a Latin-inspired steakhouse. Miami Beach's Pane & Vino came in at number two, followed by Café Monarch in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Cesarina, in San Diego, as the rest of the top five.