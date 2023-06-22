2 NYC Restaurants were just named among the best in the world

Foodies looking to take a bite out of the Big Apple have two new spots that have been named among the best in the world, according to a new list.

The "World's 50 Best Restaurants" list was released on Tuesday, with a Manhattan restaurant being ranked in the top 10.

Atomix, an upscale Korean restaurant on the corner of East 30th Street and Park Avenue featuring a decadent tasting menu, came in at No. 8 on the exclusive and highly sought-after list, which is considered one of the highest honors in the restaurant world. In addition to being the highest-rated restaurant in North America, Atomix was also the highest climber, improving from its 33rd ranking in 2022.

The other New York City restaurant to make the list was Le Bernardin, a French restaurant on West 51st Street in midtown between Sixth and Seventh avenues helmed by famed chef Éric Ripert.

While it might seem almost unbelievable to have only two NYC restaurants making the list (given the city's status as one of the best dining cities in the world), it actually is quite impressive — especially given that no other U.S. city made the list even once.

Which restaurant earned top billing? That would be Central, in Lima. The Peruvian capital has proven quite the foodie destination, with four restaurants from there making the list.

