Virtual Shows, Capped Attendance Coming to NY Fashion Week Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Pandemic, but make it fashion.

New York will get to see how the fashion world can work a runway in the age of coronavirus, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the annual New York Fashion Week will still be taking place, running September 13-17.

The shows themselves will look very different this year, however. While it's not known if designers will put their own spin on face masks, whatever the organizers put forward will have to be in compliance with the state's health and safety guidelines. Outdoor events will be capped at 50 people, and indoor events will be at 50 percent capacity — and perhaps more importantly, no crowds in attendance, Coumo said.

There will be a mix of live shows as well as virtual presentations from some of the world's top designers and artists. Runway shows will be live-streamed, and there will be exclusive content and other cultural programming, the governor's office said in a press release.

"New York City is the fashion capital of the world and New York Fashion Week celebrates the ingenuity of this city, and our unmatched creative talent," Cuomo said. "The pandemic is far from over, but we're proud to support event organizer IMG in moving forward with NYFW, in adherence with strict state public health guidance. Safety, as always, is our top priority and we commend the hosts, and all participating designers, for their innovative, New York Smart solutions to bring this event to life."

In addition to attendance limitations, all participants of NYFW (models, vendors, designers, guests, etc.) will have to adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times, and all must comply with New York's established travel advisory. Temperatures will taken taken before being admitted, and face coverings will also be required, the governor's office said.

While no audiences will be allowed for indoor shows, a small number of shows and events on the Spring Place rooftop in Tribeca will allow for a small number of attendees, as long as numbers do not exceed 50 people.

"The past six months have been exceedingly difficult for the fashion industry, and we are proud to offer an avenue for designers, models, stylists, hair and makeup artists, photographers, production teams — and the innumerable other professionals who work in, or adjacent to, the fashion industry during New York Fashion Week — to safely get back to work this September," said Leslie Russo, the Executive Vice President of IMG's Fashion Events Group.

More than 40 designers will be participating in NYFW this year, according to the press release.