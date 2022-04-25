Afro-Latina Sisters From NYC Hope to Take the Makeup World by Storm

Mabel and Shaira Frías, a dynamic duo of Dominican-American sisters from New York City, are inching closer to taking the makeup world by storm by embracing multiculturalism, diversity and inclusivity.

Although in recent years beauty brands have been making strides to have their makeup lines be more inclusive, that wasn't always the case and Mabel felt there was a need in the market that Luna Magic Beauty could help fill.

With that in mind, the sisters launched Luna Magic Beauty in 2019 and became one of the first Afro-Latina-owned brands to be available in retail giants Walmart and Target.

Mabel and Shaira drew inspiration from their Dominican roots and their experiences growing up in a Dominican household in Washington Heights.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I'm inspired by my mom and my tías because it ain't over till it's over and I feel like in the beauty industry our moms are forgotten, at a certain age you age out so, we wanted to make [Luna Magic] as inclusive as possible from an age perspective,” Mabel said in an interview with News 4 New York.

The pair, according to Mabel, pulls from the bright colors and textures that they’ve come to know and love, and included them into their brand -- from the color of their makeup brushes to their eyeshadows.

Since its launch, the sisters have been working to expand their makeup empire, even appearing on the business show "Shark Tank" in 2021, where they successfully pitched Luna Magic Beauty and walked away with an offer.

The sisterly pair have no plans of slowing down as Luna Magic Beauty is set to hit CVS stores this summer.

Although the sisters are now based in Los Angeles, Mabel shared with News 4 New York her vision for the future: opening a beauty store in Washington Heights. A store she pictures as a hub that provides a unique beauty space with a luxurious experience.