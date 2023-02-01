Why Broadway Star Justin David Sullivan Is Declining to Be Eligible for a Tony Award

An up-and-coming Broadway star is turning down the opportunity to be eligible for a Tony Award this year — but not for a lack of deserving it.

Justin David Sullivan declined eligibility, according to Playbill, refusing to be categorized as male or female.

Sullivan, who identifies as non-binary, stars in "& Juliet" at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre and plays a non-binary character.

"I was told that I had to choose [the category in which] I felt comfortable, and in that process, I struggled a lot," Sullivan told Playbill. "I felt like I couldn't choose. I didn't feel right being in either category because it didn't resonate with me. I decided the only thing that felt right to me would be to abstain from nomination consideration."

Sullivan said part of the rationale for the decision was to empower other non-binary people and performers.

The Broadway League and The American Theatre Wing, who put on the Tony Awards, said in a statement that they are discussing how to make the awards categories more inclusive, but that it was too late to make any changes for this year's awards.

"We recognize that the current acting categories are not fully inclusive, and we are currently in discussion about how to best adjust them to address this," the groups said. "Unfortunately, we are still in process on this and our rules do not allow us to make changes once a season has begun. We are working thoughtfully to ensure that no member of our community feel excluded."