Broadway

‘Sunset Blvd.' announces extended run ahead of Tony Awards due to high demand

By Pritheva Zakaria

Nicole Scherzinger performing on stage.

The smash hit revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s "Sunset Blvd." announced Thursday its final extension due to high demand.

Theater lovers have a last chance to catch Tony Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger’s performance as "Norma Desmond" at the St. James Theatre until Sunday, July 20.

Directed by 2025 Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd, the performance is based on the 1950s film of the same name, about an aging movie star, Norma Desmond, hoping to return to the big screen.

Scherzinger's hs received the Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance, a Theater World Award, and an Olivier Award for her interpretation of Desmond.

Scherzinger is joined by 2025 Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Tom Francis as "Joe Gillis," 2024 Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as "Betty Schaefer," and Olivier Award winner and 2024 Olivier nominee David Thaxton as "Max Von Mayerling."

Scherzinger is nominated for her first Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her role in "Sunset Blvd."

The Tonys will take place Sunday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Radio City Music Hall. It will be hosted by Cynthia Erivo and air on CBS and Paramount +.

