NYC Broadway Week: Enjoy 2 tickets for the price of 1 at these shows

The (somewhat inaccurately named) New York City Broadway Week returns this September with two weeks of discounted Broadway tickets. From Sept. 4 to Sept. 17, you can enjoy some of Broadway's most iconic shows at half price.

This year, catch Broadway hits from the most recent Tony winner for best musical "Kimberly Akimbo," to classics like "Wicked," "The Lion King" and "Hamilton." Every single musical on Broadway, except the very first performances of two of Broadway's newest shows, is included on this list.

In order to claim this offer, you must purchase two tickets. The tickets that will be put on sale are likely ones the show finds the hardest to sell: balcony, mezzanine and side seats. There is an option to upgrade to better seats for $125 for tickets that normally would be significantly more expensive.

In addition to Broadway Week, a similar time is coming up for Off-Broadway shows as well. The next Off-Broadway week will extend from Oct. 3 to Oct. 15.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Here is a list of eligible Broadway shows: