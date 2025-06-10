The Tony Award-winning Best Musical "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" announced Tuesday that Ashley Loren and Christian Douglas will be Broadway’s next Satine and Christian, respectively, beginning July 22.

They join the company alongside Wayne Brady as Harold Zidler and Taye Diggs as The Duke of Monroth at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th St, NYC).

The current ensemble includes Solea Pfeiffer as Satine, Jordan Fisher as Christian, Austin Durant as Harold Zidler and Andy Karl as The Duke of Monroth. They are set to play their final performance on Sunday, July 20.

Ashley Loren is a member of the original Broadway cast of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," having previously played the role of Satine. She’s also appeared in "Jekyll & Hyde" (Broadway revival), "The Scarlet Pimpernel," "Sweet Charity" and "American Idiot."

Christian Douglas makes his Broadway debut following a year-and-a-half run leading the "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" National Tour. Prior to his time on the road, he appeared as Charlie Price in the off-Broadway remount of "Kinky Boots." Other notable credits include Tony in 'West Side Story' and the National Tour of "Pretty Woman: The Musical."

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" is a Broadway adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film "Moulin Rogue!" The musical follows Christian, an American writer in Paris during the 20th century and his whirlwind romance with Satine, the star performer of the Moulin Rouge cabaret.

Tickets are on sale through Jan. 18, 2026. For more information, visit www.MoulinRougeMusical.com.