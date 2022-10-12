‘KPOP' Musical Brings a Global Phenomenon to the Broadway Stage

What to Know The show will be at the Circle in the Square Theatre at 235 W 50th St.

The format is a new, intimate Broadway show experience for audience members.

K-pop sensation Luna is starring in the new musical.

The sensational genre of Korean pop music is making its way to Broadway in the new musical “KPOP.”



According to the show’s website, the story centers around global K-pop superstars who “face struggles both cultural and personal that threaten to dismantle one of the industry’s hottest labels.”

Writer Jason Kim says the show’s residency at Circle in the Square Theatre allows audience members to have intimate “once in a lifetime experience.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.



“KPOP” features a cast both K-pop idols and Broadway actors. Founding member of the South Korean K-pop group “f(x),” Luna, stars in the show.



“There was a lot of learning, and what I think was amazing is that everyone learned so much from each other, so I think the KPOP stars learned a lot from the people with Broadway experience and vice versa,” said choreographer Jennifer Weber.



The music and lyrics for the show are by Max Vernon and Helen Park. The two met in graduate musical theater program at NYU where they wrote a pop song together about exploring Asian identity. It was inspired by Vernon’s roommate at the time.

“In a weird way that was kind of like a good seed for our next nine years together of collaboration on this show,” said Vernon.

Park says she worked to ensure the songs in the musical stay true to the pop song structure while also illustrating some sort of journey, which is typical of musical theater song structures. She said finding that sweet spot was “the most satisfying feeling ever.”

The cast and crew have worked tirelessly to bring this international phenomenon from page to stage.

“For me I personally, I feel very proud. I am Korean myself so spreading my own culture on Broadway is a huge honor, and I feel very emotional,” said associate choreographer MJ Choi.

The show is set to begin previews on Oct. 13, and its opening night will be on Nov. 20.

“We hope to invite everyone into what will hopefully be a timeless experience,” said Kim.