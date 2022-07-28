‘Into the Woods' Producers Hope to Find Missing Giant Boots from Original 1987 Show

Broadway has gone from "Kinky Boots" to missing boots.

Producers of the revival of "Into the Woods" are working to solve a real-life mystery. They're trying to figure out what happened to the giant inflatable legs and boots that hung over the theater where the Stephen Sondheim musical premiered in 1987.

The massive legs and boots represented the giant behind the mayhem of the story, and served as a beacon to the Broadway theater.

The boots disappeared after a 2002 revival. But for a producer of the current production, they are a nostalgic piece of the production.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I saw the original show when I was 12 or 13. I remember those boots, they were so magical," said producer Jordan Roth. "I had never seen anything like that before and nothing like that had been done before, where a theater exterior was so transformed."

Roth said he wants to find the boots and hang them over the current home for the production, at the St. James Theater.