Broadway

the music man

Hugh Jackman Praises ‘Courage' of Understudies After COVID Forces Out Broadway Costar

"It humbles me," Jackman said of a cast member from "The Music Man" who stepped into the lead role at a moment's notice

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 10: Hugh Jackman attends the Montblanc MB01 Headphones & Summit 2+ Launch Party at World of McIntosh on March 10, 2020 in New York City.
Getty Images

Actor Hugh Jackman closed out a Broadway performance this week with an impassioned tribute to the understudies and "swings" who must step in to perform on a moment's notice.

"It humbles me," Jackman, 53, told the audience during a curtain call Thursday night after a performance of "The Music Man" at New York City's Winter Garden Theater, where he is starring as con man Harold Hill.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"The courage, the brilliance, the dedication, the talent," he said. "The swings, the understudies, they are the bedrock of Broadway."

Jackman's speech came after his costar, Sutton Foster, tested positive for Covid-19 and was unable to portray librarian Marian Paroo, a lead role in the classic musical about a hustler who poses as a boys' band leader to make money, planning to skip town.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

the music manBroadwayHugh Jackman
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us