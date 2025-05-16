George Clooney's "Good Night, and Good Luck" is about to make theater history.

The Broadway production has broken box office records left and right since it opened April 3. And now, the play is going somewhere a Broadway play has never gone before: live TV.

Producers of the play announced an historic move to air a live performance on CNN next month. The broadcast will mark the first time a show has ever been telecast from a Broadway theater.

The announcement comes as a relief to many Broadway fans who can't afford the $300 average ticket price to see Clooney's debut on the Great White Way.

“I can’t tell you how exciting it is to do something that’s never been done. CNN is the perfect place to bring this story of courage to so many more people than we could have ever hoped. Live TV. No net. Buckle up everyone," Clooney said in a statement.

The performance is scheduled to air live on June 7, the night before the show makes its final bow.

Hours after the final performance of "Good Night, and Good Luck," Broadway's best will receive Tony Awards a few blocks away at Radio City Music Hall.

The play is up for five awards, including leading actor in a play for Clooney.

"Good Night, and Good Luck" currently boasts massive revenue numbers for a play. Its producers recently announced that the show had become the highest-grossing play in Broadway history and the first to gross $4 million in one week.