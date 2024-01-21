Broadway

Free tickets to Broadway? Here's what shows kids can see for free next month

Check out the list of shows free for kids 18 and under

By NBC New York Staff

Actor Todrick Hall (center) poses for photos with cast members from The Lion King on broadway during Kids' night on broadway 2017 celebration at Sardi's on February 28, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Calling all Broadway lovers with kids! We've got the scoop on a deal that's too good to pass up: free tickets!

Fourteen beloved Broadway productions will be included in this year's Kids' Night on Broadway -- where kids 18 and under can attend participating shows for free.

Tickets for this year's Kids' Night (happening on Feb. 13) are not on sale yet, but interested adults can sign-up for The Broadway Fan Club to be the first to learn when they're available for purchase. Note on the list of shows below, two of the productions will be honoring Kids' Night on different dates.

Kids get into any one of the 14 available shows when accompanied by a full-paying adult.

The night promises more free fun for kids and their families. There will also be talkbacks, sing-alongs, art projects and more activities to celebrate the night of theater.

Theater staff will also be handing out "My First Broadway Show" commemorative stickers that kids can add to their show's Playbill to honor the occasion.

Participating shows include:

  • A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
  • Aladdin
  • & Juliet (dated Feb. 15)
  • Back to the Future: The Musical
  • Chicago
  • Hamilton
  • Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
  • Kimberly Akimbo
  • The Lion King
  • MJ The Musical
  • Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  • SIX (dated Feb. 14)
  • Spamalot
  • Wicked
