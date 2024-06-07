Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert lineup revealed for Times Square show

The fourth-annual Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert has set a star-studded lineup for a Times Square spectacle, filled with dozens of performers across 17 Broadway productions.

The June 19 concert, put on by the Broadway League, will take place at "the Crossroads of the World" from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (rain or shine).

This year's celebration will include the presentation of the Juneteenth Legacy Award to Tony Award-winner Phylicia Rashad.

The concert lineup includes: Blu Allen, Donovan Louis Bazemore, Jace Bentley, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maya Boyd, Tsilala Brock, Max Chambers, Taylor Colleton, Jay Copeland, Lorna Courtney, Charity Angél Dawson, Mariama Diop, Desmond Sean Ellington, Will Ervin Jr., Jerome Hermann-Hardeman, Dorian Harewood, Jackson Hayes, Najah Hetsberger, Afra Hines, Manny Houston, Jaylen Lyndon Hunter, Bre Jackson, Polanco Jones Jr., John-Michael Lyles, Mehret Marsh, Deja McNair, Alex Newell, Veronica Otim, Cristina Rae, Jelani Remy, William Rhem Jr., Albert Rhodes Jr., Walter Russell III, Antoine L. Smith, Nia Thompson, Lamont Walker II, Rachel Webb, NaTasha Yvette Williams, and Hailee Kaleem Wright.

The team of Broadway performers, from shows like "The Notebook," "The Wiz," and "Moulin Rouge!" will be joined by kids of Young Gifted and Broadway.

The Broadway League's Black to Broadway initiative was started in 2019 with the goal of inspiring "deeper engagement with awareness of, and access to Broadway for all Black people."