16 National Popcorn Day deals from AMC, Regal, Cinemark and more

Popcorn is a powerhouse snack that’s perfect for movie nights, afternoon cravings and every occasion in between. Super versatile, it can be served up salty with loads of butter or sweet with melted chocolate and any number of add-ons.

However you like to enjoy your popcorn, we can all agree that it’s a pretty versatile food that’s worthy of its own holiday.

On Sunday, Jan. 19, popcorn lovers can rejoice as movie theaters and food brands alike offer up some tempting deals on National Popcorn Day. Having trouble keeping track of all the discounts that just keep popping up? We’ve got you covered with a comprehensive list below.

AMC Theatres

Moviegoers can visit AMC Theatres on Jan. 19 to score unlimited refills on any size popcorn purchase and 50% off the chain’s Loungefly popcorn bag with the purchase of any size popcorn.

AMC Stubs members can also get a free large refill on every visit all year long.

Cheerie Lane

Cheerie Lane is giving TODAY.com readers 20% its website, including popcorn subscriptions, between Jan. 19 — 21 using the code TODAYCHEERIE.

Cinemark Theatres

Moviegoers can visit Cinemark Theatres on Jan. 19 with their own bucket (up to a 400-ounce container, the equivalent of two extra large popcorns) to score a $5 popcorn.

City Pop

Between Jan. 19 — 21, City Pop is offering TODAY.com readers 25% off using the code TODAY25. The site offers a range of sweet and savory popcorns, including mixes and snacks with nuts and chocolate.

Doc Popcorn

Doc Popcorn locations will give away 12-ounce cups of Better Butter Doc Popcorn during a two-hour period on Jan. 19. Customers are encouraged to contact their local store for participating times.

Dylan’s Candy Bar

TODAY.com readers can save 25% off assorted Dylan’s Candy Bar popcorn flavors on Jan. 19 using the code TODAY25 while supplies last. The offer is valid on the following flavors and can’t be combined with other discounts: Vanilla and Dark Chocolate Potato Chip Popcorn, Funnel Cake Popcorn, Triple Chocolate Popcorn, Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Popcorn and S’mores Popcorn.

Additionally, customers can get free standard shipping on orders of $50+.

Evo Cinemas

Evo Cinemas Elevate Rewards members can get a free popcorn on Jan. 19.

Garrett Popcorn Shops

Garrett Popcorn Shops customers can save 15% off online orders between Jan. 16 — 20. The offer is automatically applied at checkout and can’t be combined with other discounts. The discount isn’t valid on Frango brand items, gift cards and shipping.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

GourmetGiftBaskets.com is offering TODAY.com readers 20% off popcorn gifts with the code POPTODAY through Jan. 31.

Popinsanity

TODAY.com readers can save 20% off online orders of $50-500 on Popinsanity Popcorn & Confections’ website through Feb. 20 using the code ENJOYTODAY. The single-use offer can’t be combined with other deals and excludes sale items.

Poppington’s Gourmet Popcorn

In honor of National Popcorn Day, Poppington’s Gourmet Popcorn customers can save 15% off the company’s popcorn offerings using the code POP15.

Popsmith

Between Jan. 19 — 21, TODAY.com readers can save 10% off Popsmith’s website using the code NATIONALPOP10. The brand sells everything you need to enjoy your favorite snack, including popcorn and poppers.

Regal

Regal loyalty members can get a free small popcorn with the purchase of a ticket on Jan. 19. They’ll also be entered to win a year’s worth of collectible containers.

Showcase Cinemas

On Jan. 19, Showcase Cinemas Starpass members can enjoy a free small popcorn with any ticket purchase. The single-use offer is valid at participating cinemas while supplies last.

Showplace Cinemas

Showplace Cinemas is running a buy-one, get-one-free deal on all popcorn sizes on National Popcorn Day.

The Popcorn Factory

The Popcorn Factory is running a 25% off deal in honor of National Popcorn Day. Customers can use the code TPF25 through Jan. 20.

