19 National Pizza Month deals to put some pep in your step

National Cheese Pizza Day and National Pepperoni Pizza Day may be in the rearview mirror, but October gives pizza lovers an entire month to celebrate the mealtime staple.

Throughout National Pizza Month, restaurants are cooking up a myriad of deals and special menu items. Ready to claim your piece of the pie? Run fast because these sales won’t be around for long

Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta

Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta is offering customers $4 New York Style Cheese Pizza by the slice through Oct. 31. Additionally, customers can pay $40 for two large 18-inch thin crust cheese pizzas with the code 40THANNIVERSARY through Oct. 31.

California Pizza Kitchen

Throughout October, California Pizza Kitchen is running a BOGO for the Bold offer. It entitles customers to a free Take & Bake Pizza (available in five flavors) when they order a Burnt Ends BBQ Pizza or a Bacon & Brussels Pizza. The offer is valid at participating restaurants and online.

Casey’s

Casey’s has a range of deals in store for customers throughout the month of October:

All October: Buy any large pizza, get a large specialty pizza for 50% off with the code BOGO.

Buy any large pizza, get a large specialty pizza for 50% off with the code BOGO. Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in October: $15 large specialty or breakfast pizza with the code SAVE.

$15 large specialty or breakfast pizza with the code SAVE. Oct. 4: $14 large taco pizza with the code TACO.

$14 large taco pizza with the code TACO. Oct. 11: $10 large sausage pizza with the code SAUSAGE.

$10 large sausage pizza with the code SAUSAGE. Oct. 17 — 20: $10 large pepperoni or sausage pizza with the code DEAL.

Circle K

Just in time for National Pizza Month, Circle K has launched a new $5 meal deal that entitles customers to two slices of pizza or a personal pizza plus a 20-ounce Pepsi.

Domino’s

Through Oct. 6. Domino’s customers can save 50% on any size menu-priced pizzas. The offer is valid on online and app orders, and applies to all types of crust.

Donatos Pizza

During National Pizza Month, Donatos Pizza customers can order two one-topping Bakery Crust Pizzas for $19.99 (or one for $11.99).

Gopuff

Gopuff will run the following deals from Oct. 28 to 31:

$2 Off Genio pizzas

$2 Off Amy’s Kitchen pizzas

$1 Off Red Baron pizzas

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Mangia! Mondays are returning to Grimaldi’s Pizzeria this month starting Oct. 7. As part of the deal, customers can order a 16-inch Traditional Cheese Pizza for $12 ($14 at the Palazzo location in Nevada) at participating restaurants (except in New York and New Jersey) while dining in. The deal is also available on Oct. 14, 21 and 28.

Hungry Howie’s

Through Oct. 27, Hungry Howie’s customers can pay $12 for a limited-edition Pink Pizza (aka a large cheese pizza topped in edible pink glitter) from the chain’s secret menu. The best part? Hungry Howie’s will donate 50% of the sales to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars has two deals for National Pizza Month:

Through Oct. 20: 20% off any pizza when you buy a 3 Meat Treat using the code PIZZATREAT.

20% off any pizza when you buy a 3 Meat Treat using the code PIZZATREAT. Through Oct. 20: 10% off online orders of $10+ using the code HANGTEN.

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s Pizza has several deals in store for National Pizza Month:

Through Oct. 6: Use the code MEGAMEAL for a $19.99 Mega Meal Deal that includes a large one-topping pizza, Cheezybread and Cinnasquares.

Use the code MEGAMEAL for a $19.99 Mega Meal Deal that includes a large one-topping pizza, Cheezybread and Cinnasquares. Oct. 14 — 20: Get 10% off e-gift cards.

Matchbox

Matchbox is offering customers 20% off all pizzas on online orders in October.

Milton’s

Through Oct. 21, Costco shoppers can save $3.40 on a 2-pack of Milton’s Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza, making the sale price $10.49.

MOD Pizza

Kids eat free every Sunday in October at MOD Pizza. The chain restaurant is also running a fundraiser throughout the month to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Mountain Mike’s Pizza customers who purchase any pizza (excluding mini pizzas) can get any 6-count classic or half-pound boneless wing order for just $4.99 and any 12-count classic or 1-pound boneless order for $8.99.

Peter Piper Pizza

Peter Piper Pizza has weekly deals for National Pizza Month:

Oct. 1 — 6: $12.99 for a large one-topping pizza.

Oct. 7 — 13: Buy one pizza, get another 50% off.

Oct. 14 — 18: $8 gameplay when you purchase a lunch buffet.

Oct. 20 — 27: Piper Deal #1 (large one-topping pizza and two drinks for $22.99).

Oct. 28 — 31: Free delivery on orders of $30+.

Porta

For the month of October, Porta frozen pizzas are $1 off at Whole Foods stores nationwide. The brand has four flavors: Margherita, Pepperoni, Sausage & Caramelized Onion, and Mushroom & Fontina.

Schlotzsky’s

Schlotzsky’s is offering customers $20 off any catering order of $200+ through Oct. 31 using the code SPOOKY20. The offer includes the chain's Pizza Bundle (available at select locations in Georgia, Texas and Oklahoma), which comes with four large pizzas, one group salad, a 1-gallon beverage, a cookie tray and a reusable ice bag.

The deal is valid on orders placed over the phone or online.

Wiseguy Pizza

Wiseguy Pizza customers can score an 18-inch cheese or pepperoni pizza and three free garlic knots for $20 through Oct. 31. The offer is valid in-restaurant at all locations or online.

