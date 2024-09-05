15 National Cheese Pizza Day deals for a slice of savings

As much as we love toppings, sometimes we just crave a classic cheese pizza. On Sept. 5, the tried and true flavor will get the credit it deserves when foodies celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day.

To mark the occasion, several restaurants are cooking up some delightful discounts. Ready for a slice of savory savings? Here are a few deals you won’t want to miss.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

On Sept. 5, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings customers can order a large, 16-inch cheese pizza for just $10 while dining in at all locations. Simply mention the promotion to take advantage of the offer.

Casey’s

Casey’s customers can celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day with $10 large cheese pizzas. To score the deal, use the code CHEESE.

Chuck E. Cheese

To celebrate the food holiday, Chuck E. Cheese is running a buy-one, get-one free large cheese pizza deal for online and carryout orders on Sept. 5.

Donato’s Pizza

Participating Donatos Pizza locations are serving up $10.99 large Serious Cheese pizzas on Sept. 5. To take advantage of the offer, use the promo code CHEESE.

GPM Investments

GPM Investments convenience store rewards members can get a hot or frozen cheese pizza for just $4.99 on Sept. 5. They’ll also score a free standard size Reese’s or Snickers bar.

In addition, the convenience store is running a $9.99 deal that comes with a hot or frozen cheese pizza, a Frito-Lay 2.65-ounce snack and two 20-ounce Pepsi-Cola drinks.

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream

Participating Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream locations will be offering 25% off classic medium cheese pizzas on Sept. 5.

Hungry Howie’s

Hungry Howie’s customers can order the chain’s large tie-dye pizza for just $11.99 on the holiday. The secret menu item is made with fresh mozzarella and edible glitter.

Little Caesars

Just in time for National Cheese Pizza Day, Little Caesars is offering customers free delivery and no service fees on app and online orders. The offer is valid through Sept. 15.

Marco’s Pizza

Throwing a cheese pizza party? Marco‘s Pizza is currently offering a Mega Meal Deal promotion for a limited time. It comes with a large one-topping pizza (you can request extra cheese!), Cheezybread and Cinnasquares for $19.99 using the discount code MEGAMEAL.

The discount is not valid with other offers, catering or third-party delivery apps.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza

On Sept. 5, Mountain Mike’s Pizza loyalty members can save $3 on any cheese pizza (except for mini pizzas).

Papa Murphy’s

On Sept. 5, participating Papa Murphy’s restaurants are giving customers 30% off purchases (no cart minimum) using the code FOOTBALL24.

Peter Piper Pizza

Peter Piper Pizza customers can get a free order of breadsticks when they buy any large cheese pizza in the chain’s app. The offer is valid at participating locations.

Pizza Hut

For a limited time, select Pizza Hut locations are offering customers a free Moving Box Table with the purchase of a large pizza. The specialty item is a pizza box that turns into a mini table so you can eat anywhere while you’re on the go. The offer is valid on carryout phone orders.

Round Table Pizza

From Sept. 5 — 8, Round Table Pizza rewards members can get a $5 personal cheese pizza with any purchase at participating locations.

Sbarro

Sbarro is offering customers a few ways to celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day:

A coupon for $5 off a $25 purchase using the online code 11111.

A two-slice combo starting at $11.99 (includes a regular fountain beverage).

Friday Night Pizza Night special: On Thursday, customers can preorder a 17-inch pizza for $14 for pickup on Friday .

