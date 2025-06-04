12 National Cheese Day deals to save some cheddar

Say cheese! National Cheese Day, that is.

The savory treat gets its own holiday on Wednesday, June 4. From pizza to pasta and charcuterie boards, there are myriad ways to enjoy cheese — and plenty of varieties to choose from.

In honor of National Cheese Day, restaurants and food brands are rolling out freebies and discounts to help us all celebrate. Ready to dig in? These are some deals that have us cheesin’.

Actual Veggies

Actual Veggies is a brand that sells veggie burgers and fries without fillers or preservatives. In honor of National Cheese Day, the brand is offering $4 off its Black Bean Cheddar or Mushroom Mozzarella Veggie Burgers.

Here’s how it works: Enter your phone number here, then text the brand a photo of your receipt after buying one of the two eligible burger varieties. They’ll then send you $4 via Venmo or PayPal.

Burger King

Burger King rewards members can score a free four-piece order of Mozzarella Fries with a $1+ purchase on National Cheese Day. The single-use offer is valid at participating locations in the chain’s app or website for order ahead.

It’s not valid during breakfast hours and can’t be combined with other offers. The deal is also not valid in Alaska, Hawaii and U.S. territories.

Fazoli's

Fazoli’s customers can save $2 on Premium Loaded Ravioli dishes on June 4 with the code CHEESEDAY25 at participating locations.

Goodles

Goodles is offering customers 25% off all mac & cheese varieties on June 4 with the code CHEESETHEDAY.

Long John Silver’s

On National Cheese Day, Long John Silver’s rewards members can save $1 on Cheese Bites in the chain’s app.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza

On June 4, Mountain Mike’s Pizza rewards members can save $10 off a purchase of $40 or more, no code necessary.

Murray’s Cheese

TODAY.com readers can save 20% off sitewide on the Murray’s Cheese website using the code CHEESETODAY between June 4 — 8.

Pizza Hut

Just in time for National Cheese Day, Pizza Hut is running a Hut Hook-Up deal for rewards members at participating locations. Here’s how it works: Spend $7.99 or more on an online or app order and score a free large one-topping pizza on your next app order. The offer is valid through June 22.

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza rewards members can get a free personal cheese pizza when they buy any large or extra large pizza on June 4 at participating locations. The offer is valid on dine-in, carry-out and delivery orders.

Taco Bell

On June 4, new Taco Bell rewards members can get a free order of chips and nacho cheese sauce while ordering in the chain’s app.

Existing rewards members can also get the same freebie with a purchase of $15 or more while ordering delivery in the app.

Wetzel’s Pretzels

Wetzel’s Pretzels rewards members can save 30% off Mozzarella Stickz between June 4 — 8 using the code CHEESE. The offer is valid in-store or online.

White Castle

Just in time for National Cheese Day, White Castle is offering customers 10 Cheese Sliders and a sack of fries for just $12 through June 30 while placing a mobile order.

