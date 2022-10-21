Museum of Ice Cream Celebrates Halloween Season With New ‘I-Scream' Experience

What to Know The "I-Scream" experience runs through end of October at the Museum of Ice Ccream

There are specialty ice cream treats offered for the Halloween season.

The museum's famous "Sprinkle Pool" has become a "Sprinkle Graveyard."

The Museum of Ice Cream located in Manhattan has reinvented itself for the month of October with its spooky new “I-Scream” experience -- featuring 13 reinvented installations for the Halloween season.

“We turned our lounge into an apothecary. We’ve turned our sprinkle pool into a sprinkle graveyard… we also have trick-or-treating stations throughout so people can grab as many treats as they want,” Museum of Ice Cream Manager Carlo Schiano said.

Visitors participating in the I-Scream experience are encouraged to come in costume. Additionally, each ticket comes with unlimited ice cream treats -- although with a twist.

“We have our Orange Vanilla. It is vanilla but comes with a hint of pumpkin spice in it... Magical Unicorn is the best flavor ever. I’m addicted to it. It has vanilla-based ice cream, pink buttercream, rainbow sprinkles and graham crackers," Museum of Ice Cream Experience Lead Angelin Bravo said.

In just three years, the Museum of Ice Cream went from a national pop-up phenomenon to building its New York City flagship location in 2019.

“The response was tremendous. We’ve taken that momentum and built out units in Austin, we have a unit in Chicago, we have one in Singapore, and one in Shanghai now," said Schiano. “Museum of Ice Cream is a place that’s meant to inspire the senses. It is meant to create an environment where people can just unleash the kid inside.”

For more information on I-Scream, as well as the Museum of Ice Cream, click here.