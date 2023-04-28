Who's Going to the 2023 Met Gala? See the Guest List

The Met Gala’s guest list is arguably one of the most exclusive VIP lists in all of entertainment.

The invite list is so exclusive that it remains top secret until the evening before the event, according to Vogue.

The high-profile fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute typically draws around 600 attendees. From Beyonce and Madonna to Emma Stone and Marc Jacobs, the Met Gala attracts the biggest and brightest names in entertainment, fashion, film, music, and sports.

This year’s gala will honor the works of late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, with the theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and a dress code of “in honor or Karl.”

So, who’s invited and who’s going to the 2023 Met Gala?

Here's who's confirmed on the Met Gala 2023 guest list

While there’s no surefire way of knowing who was invited to the Met Gala until the eve of the event, some celebs are already confirmed to attend.

For starters, Anna Wintour, the Met Gala’s host, will be in attendance alongside her celebrity co-chairs Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, and Roger Federer.

La La Anthony, who hosted the Vogue's livestream last year, will do so again this year alongside Derek Blasberg, Chloe Fineman, and special correspondent Emma Chamberlain, Vogue says.

Who could be invited to the 2023 Met Gala?

While we cannot officially confirm other invitees, here’s some hopefuls who could likely (and hopefully) grace the event's carpet, based on attendance records.

According to E! News, pop star and makeup mogul Rihanna has attended the event nine times since 2007 and could make an appearance with her baby bump and beau A$AP Rocky.

Blakely Lively, who shut down the carpet in 2022 with a color-changing gown that went from copper to turquoise in the blink of an eye, could walk the carpet one again.

Watch as Blake Lively graces the 2022 Met Gala red carpet. Pictures won’t do this dress justice: The Versace gown she wore for the event unfurled into a totally new dress in the middle of the event’s red carpet. Here’s a video that shows how the gown’s train unfolded to reveal a brand-new look.

What about the Kardashians? Maybe.

While Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian attended the event for the first time in 2022, Kylie, Kendall and Kim have been Met Gala regulars. Kim stole the show last year as the carpet's grand finale arrival, wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday” dress.

Other names who could show up (based on attendance records) include Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Lady Gaga, Zendaya, and Beyoncé.