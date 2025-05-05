Met Gala

Complete coverage of the Costume Institute's springtime exhibition benefit
Where do the stars get ready for the Met Gala?: What to know about the hot NYC hotels

The Mark Hotel, The Carlyle and The Pierre are also a great place to see your favorite stars, provided you arrive early to grab a good spot

By NBC New York Staff

New York City's luxury Upper East Side hotels take center stage on Met Gala Monday as the stars get ready for fashion's biggest night close to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Three hotels, in particular, are among the stars housing the boldest names in music, entertainment, sports and fashion before the walk the steps of the Met.

Those three hotels: The Mark Hotel, The Carlyle and The Pierre are also a great place to see your favorite stars, provided you arrive early to grab a good spot on the adjoining sidewalk or across the street.

Here's a closer look at those three hotels and what they've looked like on recent Met Gala nights.

The Mark Hotel

The Mark Hotel may be the top spot for celebrities getting ready for the Met Gala. It has a combination of luxury and location, being located only blocks from the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Fans will often get a great view of their favorite celebrities leaving The Mark and heading to the Met Gala on the first Monday in May, but make sure to get there early because the sidewalks can fill up fast.

Michelle Yeoh at The Mark Hotel before the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Masato Onoda/WWD via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Emily Ratajkowski departs The Mark Hotel for 2024 Met Gala on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel)
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - MAY 6: Kylie Jenner poses for a photo as she leaves New York's luxury Mark Hotel to head to the star-studded Met Gala in New York, United States on May 6, 2024. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
The Carlyle

The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, on East 76th Street, is another favorite hotel for the stars to get ready with Kendall Jenner getting ready there the last few years and a number of other big names, like Penelope Cruz, using the hotel before the Met Gala.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Penélope Cruz leaves The Carlyle Hotel before the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Kendall Jenner leaves The Carlyle Hotel before the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
Kendall Jenner at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images)
The Pierre

The Pierre may be a little further south than the other two hotels on the list, being located a little closer to Central Park South, but it's no less of a hot destination for big names ahead of the Met Gala.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 6: Mindy Kaling departs from the Pierre Hotel to head to the star-studded Met Gala in New York, United States on May 06, 2024. (Photo by Eren Abdullahogullari/Anadolu via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 6: Alton Mason departs from the Pierre Hotel to head to the star-studded Met Gala in New York, United States on May 06, 2024. (Photo by Eren Abdullahogullari/Anadolu via Getty Images)
