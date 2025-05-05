New York City's luxury Upper East Side hotels take center stage on Met Gala Monday as the stars get ready for fashion's biggest night close to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Three hotels, in particular, are among the stars housing the boldest names in music, entertainment, sports and fashion before the walk the steps of the Met.

Those three hotels: The Mark Hotel, The Carlyle and The Pierre are also a great place to see your favorite stars, provided you arrive early to grab a good spot on the adjoining sidewalk or across the street.

Here's a closer look at those three hotels and what they've looked like on recent Met Gala nights.

The Mark Hotel

25 East 77th Street

New York, New York 10075

The Mark Hotel may be the top spot for celebrities getting ready for the Met Gala. It has a combination of luxury and location, being located only blocks from the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Fans will often get a great view of their favorite celebrities leaving The Mark and heading to the Met Gala on the first Monday in May, but make sure to get there early because the sidewalks can fill up fast.

The Carlyle

35 East 76th Street

New York, NY 10021

The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, on East 76th Street, is another favorite hotel for the stars to get ready with Kendall Jenner getting ready there the last few years and a number of other big names, like Penelope Cruz, using the hotel before the Met Gala.

The Pierre

2 East 61st Street

New York, NY 10065

The Pierre may be a little further south than the other two hotels on the list, being located a little closer to Central Park South, but it's no less of a hot destination for big names ahead of the Met Gala.