The biggest stars from fashion, music, sports and acting are getting ready to hit the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the 2025 Met Gala.

Every year on the first Monday in May, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and Condé Nast put on the biggest fashion night with the most exclusive ticket in town.

Here's what to know about when the event will take place:

When is the Met Gala?

The 2025 Met Gala is on Monday, May 5.

What time does the Met Gala start?

Guest arrivals are scheduled from 5:30 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala will be held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Can you watch the Met Gala arrivals in-person?

Event organizers do not have spots on the "red carpet" for fans, but if you camp out early on Fifth Avenue across from the museum around 81st to 82nd Streets, you may be able to see the celebrities getting out of their cars. But be sure to get there early in the afternoon because the sidewalks fill up quickly.

Where is the Metropolitan Museum of Art?

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Fifth Avenue between East 80th Street and East 84th Street.

When is the Met Gala held?

The Met Gala is always held on the first Monday in May.

What is the Met Gala theme?

The theme of the 2025 Met Gala is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which is based on the Costume Institute’s spring 2025 exhibition that is open to the public from May 10 to Oct. 26. It's inspired by Monica L. Miller's book, “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.”

The Met says the show “presents a cultural and historical examination of Black style from the 18th century to today through the lens of dandyism.”

The show will be divided into 12 sections, each representing a characteristic that defines “dandy” style: ownership, presence, distinction, disguise, freedom, champion, respectability, jook, heritage, beauty, cool, and cosmopolitanism.

What is the Met Gala dress code?

The dress code for the 2025 Met Gala is “Tailored for You,” a nod to the accompanying exhibit's focus on suiting and menswear. It's the first Met Gala exhibit in more than 20 years to focus exclusively on menswear, specifically Black style in menswear over the centuries.

Last year's dress code was "The Garden of Time" -- which was inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story that features the beauty and eventual destruction of a garden of flowers.

Who is hosting the Met Gala?

Joining Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as co-chairs and hosts of the 2025 Met Gala will be actor Colman Domingo, race car driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky and singer Pharrell Williams. Basketball star LeBron James will serve as honorary chair.