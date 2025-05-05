Along with the Oscars, the Met Gala is one of the top red carpet arrivals of the year. For New York, it's THE red carpet.

The celebrity arrivals on the red carpet typically take place between 5:30 p.m to 8 p.m. Eastern time, with the bulk of the arrivals between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

When is the Met Gala held?

The Met Gala is always held on the first Monday in May.

When is the Met Gala?

The 2025 Met Gala is on Monday, May 5.

What time does the Met Gala start?

Guest arrivals are scheduled from 5:30 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala will be held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

How to watch the 2025 Met Gala

Vogue will livestream the gala starting at 6 p.m. Eastern on Vogue.com, its YouTube channel and across its other digital platforms. Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony and Ego Nwodim will host the stream. Emma Chamberlain will also do interviews on the carpet.

Live coverage will also be available on E! and Peacock beginning at 6 p.m. ET with "Live From E!: Met Gala 2025."

"New York Live" will have a special edition from 7:30-8 p.m. ET on NBC 4 on TV, on the NBC New York News streaming channel and in our NBC New York app.