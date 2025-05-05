What does the Met Gala raise money for?

While much attention on Met Gala Monday is focused on the fashion on the celebrities as they arrive for the event, did you know the event is, at its core, a fundraising event?

The Met Gala event, through its ticket sales, helps raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, specifically for The Costume Institute.

The Costume Institute became what it is today in 1946 when the Museum of Costume Art merged with The Metropolitan Museum of Art and then in 1959, it became its own curatorial department, according to the Met's website.

"The Costume Institute's collection of more than thirty-three thousand objects represents seven centuries of fashionable dress and accessories for men, women, and children, from the fifteenth century to the present" according to the Met.

This year's Costume Institute exhibit is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," which is the theme for the 2025 Met Gala with a dress code of "Tailored for You."