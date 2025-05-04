Met Gala

Complete coverage of the Costume Institute's springtime exhibition benefit
What date is the 2025 Met Gala?

The Met Gala always takes place the first Monday in May at the Met museum. Here's what else to know about the timing of fashion's biggest night

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's almost time for the 2025 Met Gala and for all eyes to be focused on the Upper East Side in Manhattan to see who arrives in their best looks. Will Met Gala stalwarts like Rihanna, Zendaya and Jared Leto be in attendance?

Joining Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as co-chairs and hosts of the 2025 Met Gala will be actor Colman Domingo, race car driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky and singer Pharrell Williams. Basketball star LeBron James will serve as honorary chair.

Here's what to know about when this year's gala is taking place:

When is the Met Gala held?

The Met Gala is always held on the first Monday in May.

When is the Met Gala?

The 2025 Met Gala is on Monday, May 5.

What time does the Met Gala start?

Guest arrivals are scheduled from 5:30 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala will be held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. 

