These Are Some of The Best Met Gala Looks in The Last Decade

Hundreds of celebrities and fashion designers wrapped in haute couture will flock to New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 for one of fashion’s most anticipated nights—the Met Gala.

For years, Met Gala looks have been among the most fashion-forward to hit the red carpet, going viral with jaw-dropping, or sometimes head-scratching, designs.

This year’s theme, “In honor of Karl,” pays homage to late controversial fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Before celebs step out in Lagerfeld-inspired gowns and tuxedos, here are some of the best Met Gala looks of all time.

Kim Kardashian in Marilyn Monroe's famed gown

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian caused a stir at the 2022 Met Gala when she wore a dress once belonging to Marilyn Monroe.

Blake Lively's red carpet transformation

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Blake Lively attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City.

Former Gossip Girl star Blake Lively wowed onlookers at the 2022 Met Gala with a dress that unfurled into a totally new look on the red carpet.

Rihanna's yellow Guo Pei dress

Getty Images Rihanna's 2015 Met Gala look had many people calling her the best dressed of the year.



At the 2015 Met Gala, singer Rihanna wore a yellow fur-trimmed robe designed by Chinese fashion designer Guo Pei. The singer told Vogue that the outfit took two years to make leading up to the event.

Billy Porter as the "Sun God"

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic Billy Porter attends the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion

Billy Porter attended the 2019 Met Gala in an Egyptian-inspired outfit by fashion designer The Blonds. Rather than walk the carpet he was carried in by six men in a move that Vogue dubbed "the most fabulous entrance in Met Gala history."

Beyonce's latex Givenchy dress

Beyonce arrives at 2016 Met Gala

Beyonce turned even more heads than usual when she showed up to the 2016 Met Gala in a latex dress in her first red carpet appearance after dropping her hit album Lemonade.

Lady Gaga's daring wardrobe change

EFE

Lady Gaga at the 2019 Met Gala

At the 2019 Met Gala, Lady Gaga changed outfits several times, wearing a hot pink gown, a strapless black dress and a more daring look, paired with black fishnet tights.

Lil Nas X in gold Versace

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lil Nas X in Gold Versace at the 2021 Met Gala

Taking a note from the wardrobe change playbook, Lil Nas X wore three different Versace outfits to the 2021 Met Gala, including this gold-armor styled suit. The theme of the event was Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.

Jennifer Lopez's cowboy hat

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez attends The 2021 Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez's interpretation of the 2021 Met Gala theme Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion featured a cowboy hat and dress with a high slit that landed her a spot in the event's sartorial history book.

Sarah Jessica Parker's gold nativity scene headpiece

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In 2018, actress Sarah Jessica Parker wore this elaborate Dolce & Gabbana gown, paired with a gold head piece.

Before cowboy hats stole the show, Sarah Jessica Parker donned one of the most memorable pieces of Met Gala fashion--a gold nativity scene headpiece to match her Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Billie Eilish's Barbie-inspired dress

Dimitrios Kambouris Billie Eilish at the 2021 Met Gala

Better known for her goth looks, Billy Eilish surprised fans with a Barbie-inspired Oscar de la Renta Gown at the 2021 Met Gala.

Zendaya's Cinderella-style gown



Zandaya at the 2019 Met Gala

At the 2019 Met Gala, actress and singer Zendaya paid homage to her Disney roots with this Cinderella-style dress that was custom designed by Tommy Hilfiger.