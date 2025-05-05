This is what the Met Gala looked like 10, 20, 30 and 40 years ago

Since its inception in 1948, the Met Gala has been synonymous with fashion. However, it wasn't always known for its over-the-top, ostentatious outfits.

According to Vogue. com, The Costume Institute started off as the Museum of Costume Art in 1937. The Costume Institute launched its annual fundraising gala in 1948 -- and since then, "The Party of the Year" has captivated the attention of the public.

Celebrating more than 70 years, let's rewind to Met Galas past, taking a trip down memory lane to the Met Gala from 10 (hello RiRi and that unforgettable and iconic massive yellow gown!), 20 (when the Olsen Twins reigned supreme), 30 (1995 -- the first year Anna Wintour became a chair of the grand event) and 40 (1985) years ago!

2015: “China: Through the Looking Glass”

2005: “The House of Chanel”

1995: "Haute Couture"

1985

