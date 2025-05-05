This is what the Met Gala looked like 10, 20, 30 and 40 years ago

Since its inception in 1948, the Met Gala has been synonymous with fashion. However, it wasn't always known for its over-the-top, ostentatious outfits.
According to Vogue. com, The Costume Institute started off as the Museum of Costume Art in 1937. The Costume Institute launched its annual fundraising gala in 1948 -- and since then, "The Party of the Year" has captivated the attention of the public.
Celebrating more than 70 years, let's rewind to Met Galas past, taking a trip down memory lane to the Met Gala from 10 (hello RiRi and that unforgettable and iconic massive yellow gown!), 20 (when the Olsen Twins reigned supreme), 30 (1995 -- the first year Anna Wintour became a chair of the grand event) and 40 (1985) years ago!
2015:
“China: Through the Looking Glass”
Rihanna arrives at the 2015 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit in honor of the museums latest exhibit China: Through the Looking Glass May 4, 2015 in New York. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
Beyonce arrives at the 2015 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit in honor of the museums latest exhibit China: Through the Looking Glass May 4, 2015 in New York. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Actress/singer Zendaya attends the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2015 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit in honor of the museums latest exhibit China: Through the Looking Glass May 4, 2015 in New York. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen attend the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen attend the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
2005: “The House of Chanel”
Getty Images
Vogue's Anna Wintour attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute gala. (Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Getty Images
Vanessa Paradis arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute gala in 2005. (Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Getty Images
Lil' Kim (L) and designer Marc Jacobs attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute gala. (Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Getty Images
Jessica Simpson attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute gala in 2005. (Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Getty Images
Model Karolina Kurkova attends the MET Costume Institute Gala Celebrating Chanel at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 2, 2005 In New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)
1995: "Haute Couture"
Getty Images
Princess Diana (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Getty Images
British fashion model Kate Moss attends a Costume Institute exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, New York, December 4, 1995. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Getty Images
Naomi Campbell and guest during 1995 Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Getty Images
Goldie Hawn attends an event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on December 4, 1995. (Photo by Nick Haddow/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Getty Images
Trish Goff attends Costume Institute Gala on December 4, 1995 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Getty Images
TV journalist Barbara Walters and publisher Joe Armstrong attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala Exhibition of "Haute Couture" on December 4, 1995 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Getty Images
(L-R) Isabella Rossellini, Clarissa Alcock, and Anna Wintour attend an event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on December 4, 1995. (Photo by Nick Haddow/Penske Media via Getty Images)
1985
Getty Images
Laura Johnson and designer Giorgio Sant'Angelo at the Metropolitan Museum Gala, New York, 1985. (Photo by Rose Hartman/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Fashion designer Bob Mackie and singer/actress Cher attend The Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute Gala Exhibition of "Costumes of Royal India" on December 9, 1985 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Getty Images
TV journalist Barbara Walters attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala Exhibition of "Costumes of Royal India" on December 9, 1985 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Getty Images
Cartoonist for the New Yorker Magazine Saul Steinberg and his wife Gay Fryd Steinberg attend the Metropolitan Museum Gala in 1985 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Rose Hartman/Getty Images)