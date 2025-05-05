‘New York Live' Presents the Met Gala 2025 special to air Monday night

"New York Live" will be presenting a special look at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

"New York Live Presents the Met Gala" will air on NBC 4 on television, in the NBC New York app, on nbcnewyork.com and on the NBC 4 New York streaming channel on Peacock or wherever you stream.

Sara Gore will host the program with reporting from Ashley Bellman on the carpet of the Met museum with celebrity interviews. Kay Angrum will also contribute to the program.

The Met Gala, officially the Costume Institute Benefit, is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute that was first held in 1948.

When is the Met Gala held?

The Met Gala is always held on the first Monday in May.

When is the Met Gala?

The 2025 Met Gala is on Monday, May 5.

What time does the Met Gala start?

Guest arrivals are scheduled from 5:30 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala will be held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.