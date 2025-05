Model Gigi Hadid has been a regular on the Met Gala carpet appearing every year starting in 2015.

She's back for 2025 looking radiant in a shimmering gold gown where the theme is "Tailored for You."

Hadid arrived just before 6:30 p.m. on the blue flowered carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Photographers also captured Hadid before she arrived at the Met Gala as she was leaving The Carlyle hotel on the Upper East Side.

See photos of Gigi's 2025 Met Gala look here:

