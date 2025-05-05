Met Gala

Complete coverage of the Costume Institute's springtime exhibition benefit
Met Gala road closures on the Upper East Side: What to know for Monday evening commute

The 2025 Met Gala is set to take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the Upper East Side

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Many eyes in New York will be on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Monday night for the Met Gala. With the Met Gala comes a large carpet, a tent and road closures.

Here's what you need to know if you're traveling through the Upper East Side for the evening commute.

When is the Met Gala held?

The Met Gala is always held on the first Monday in May.

When is the Met Gala?

The 2025 Met Gala is on Monday, May 5.

What time does the Met Gala start?

Guest arrivals are scheduled from 5:30 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala will be held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. 

What roads will be closed for the Met Gala?

These streets will be closed by the NYPD for the Met Gala, according to the city's Department of Transportation:

  • 5th Avenue between 79th Street and 85th Street
  • 86th Street between Central Park West and 5th Avenue

Expect delays through the area until the Tuesday morning commute.

