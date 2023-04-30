Met Gala

Complete coverage of the Costume Institute's Comme des Garçons exhibition benefit
Met Gala

Met Gala Co-Chairs: Who Are They?

The theme of both the party and the long-running exhibit it launches: late designer Karl Lagerfeld

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A starry group of celebs from film, TV, sports, music and fashion will be channeling the Lagerfeld Look at this year’s Met Gala on May 1. Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Anna Wintour are the evening’s co-chairs.

The evening's dress code is “In honor of Karl” – i.e. Lagerfeld, the German-born couturier who worked at Chanel, Fendi and Chloe and died in 2019 at age 85.

The theme comes from the accompanying exhibit at the Met’s Costume Institute. “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” will gather some 150 of his creations to explore his “stylistic language.” Lagerfeld’s original sketches will also be on display.

Met Gala

Met Gala Apr 29

17 Surprising Met Gala Secrets Revealed: $30,000 Tickets, an Age Limit and Absolutely No Selfies

Met Gala Apr 27

Here's How to Watch 2023 Met Gala Celebrity Arrivals

Met Gala Apr 20

Why Is Karl Lagerfeld, the Met Gala Theme, Controversial?

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The Met Gala, which takes place the first Monday in May, is a huge money-maker for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, providing its main source of funding. It’s also one of the biggest nights in fashion and beyond.

Presented in the museum’s Tisch Gallery, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” will be on view from May 5 through July 16, 2023.

CEO & Founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, Claire Sulmers, talks with Sara Gore about some of the highlights of the 2002 Met Gala.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Met GalaAnna Wintour
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us