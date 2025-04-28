The Met Gala’s guest list is arguably one of the most exclusive VIP lists in all of entertainment.

The invite list is so exclusive that it remains top secret up until the event.

The high-profile fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute typically draws around 600 attendees. From Beyoncé and Madonna to Emma Stone and Marc Jacobs, the Met Gala attracts the biggest and brightest names in entertainment, fashion, film, music, and sports.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The theme of the 2025 Met Gala is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which is based on the Costume Institute’s spring 2025 exhibition that is open to the public from May 10 to Oct. 26

So, who’s invited and who’s going to the 2025 Met Gala?

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Who is confirmed on the Met Gala 2025 guest list

While there’s no surefire way of knowing who was invited to the Met Gala until the eve of the event, some celebs are already confirmed to attend.

For starters, Anna Wintour, the Met Gala’s host, will be in attendance alongside her celebrity co-chairs Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams — plus honorary chair LeBron James.

This year's gala also has a host committee, made up of André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Jordan Casteel, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O. Harris, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Rashid Johnson, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Audra McDonald, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha'Carri Richardson, Tyla, Usher, and Kara Walker.

La La Anthony, who has hosted the Vogue's livestream in year's past, will do so again this year alongside Teyana Taylor and Ego Nwodim.

Who could be invited to the 2025 Met Gala?

While we cannot officially confirm other invitees, here’s some hopefuls who could likely (and hopefully) grace the event's carpet, based on attendance records.

According to E! News, pop star and makeup mogul Rihanna has attended the event ten times since 2007 and would surely make an appearance alongside beau and co-chair A$AP Rocky.

Blakely Lively, who shut down the carpet in 2022 with a color-changing gown that went from copper to turquoise in the blink of an eye, could walk the carpet one again.

From "The World of Balenciaga" in 1973 to “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” in 2024, here are some of the most iconic themes at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fundraiser.

What about the Kardashians? Maybe.

Other names who could show up (based on attendance records) include Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Lady Gaga, Zendaya, and Beyoncé.