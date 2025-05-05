Met Gala

Complete coverage of the Costume Institute's springtime exhibition benefit
Photos: Gigi Hadid's Met Gala looks through the years

Model Gigi Hadid has been a regular presence on the "red carpet" at the Met Gala through the years, since 2015 to be exact.

Hadid has been on the arrivals carpet every year over the last decade, except for 2020 when the gala was canceled due to the Covid pandemic.

Here's a look at Hadid's red carpet ready looks:

2024

Met Gala theme: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Gigi Hadid attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
2023

Met Gala theme: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Gigi Hadid attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
2022

Met Gala theme: "In America: An Anthology of Fashion"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Gigi Hadid attends "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Gigi Hadid attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
2021

Met Gala theme: "In America: An Anthology of Fashion"

Gigi Hadid attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
2019

Met Gala theme: "Camp: Notes on Fashion"

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Michael Kors and Gigi Hadid attend the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
2018

Met Gala theme: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination"

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Gigi Hadid attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post)
2017

Met Gala theme: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between"

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Gigi Hadid attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)
2016

Met Gala theme: "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology"

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik arrive for the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Huffington Post)
2015

Met Gala theme: "China: Through the Looking Glass"

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: (L-R) Models Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner attend the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage)
Gigi Hadid arrives at the 2015 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit in honor of the museums latest exhibit China: Through the Looking Glass May 4, 2015 in New York. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
