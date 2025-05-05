Model Gigi Hadid has been a regular presence on the "red carpet" at the Met Gala through the years, since 2015 to be exact.

Hadid has been on the arrivals carpet every year over the last decade, except for 2020 when the gala was canceled due to the Covid pandemic.

Hadid just recently celebrated her 30th birthday and appeared to go Instagram-official with her rumored boyfriend, actor Bradley Cooper, showing a carousel of posts that included a photo capturing

Here's a look at Hadid's red carpet ready looks:

2024

Met Gala theme: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion"

2023

Met Gala theme: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"

2022

Met Gala theme: "In America: An Anthology of Fashion"

2021

Met Gala theme: "In America: An Anthology of Fashion"

2019

Met Gala theme: "Camp: Notes on Fashion"

2018

Met Gala theme: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination"

2017

Met Gala theme: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between"

2016

Met Gala theme: "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology"

2015

Met Gala theme: "China: Through the Looking Glass"