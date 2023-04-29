Blake Lively Says She Won't Be Walking Met Gala Red Carpet This Year

You don't need Gossip Girl to confirm this rumor: Blake Lively won't be attending the Met Gala this year.

The "Simple Favor" actress and a fashion favorite of many revealed this week she will not be walking the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala. The annual fashion event takes over the Upper East Side on May 1.

The 35-year-old made best dressed lists for her most recent Met Gala appearances in 2022 and 2021. She stunned fans last year when she walked the carpet wearing Versace Atelier and completed a wardrobe transformation, untying a bow to reveal the complete look referencing the Statue of Liberty in honor of the theme: "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Lively's gown had Big Apple references from head to toe, with an art deco bodice inspired by the Empire State Building and a constellation from Grand Central Station included in her train. She co-hosted the Met Gala last -- her 14th time walking the red carpet.

According to E! News, Lively delivered the news she would miss this year's event at the grand reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s Manhattan flagship store on Thursday. "I'll be watching," she told press while joking, we think, about wearing last year's look "on my couch on Monday."

Her absence from this year's event will surely be missed by fashion obsessives closely watching to see who will be in attendance. The guest list is always top secret, and many of the attendees aren't known until they walk the carpet.

There are however, a handful of big names already confirmed for the 2023 Met Gala. The host, Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour will be joined by celebrity co-chairs Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Roger Federer.

This year’s gala will honor the works of late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, with the theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and a dress code of “in honor or Karl."