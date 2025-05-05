The best Met Gala looks through the years: Rihanna, Zendaya, Kim K and more

Kim Kardashian donning Marilyn Monroe's "Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress. Zendaya in her Versace chain-mail-inspired outfit. Rihanna wearing...well, pretty much all of her looks. Even Jared Leto bringing his own head as an accessory.

The Met Gala always brings out the best and most daring outfits from stars, some of whom go above and beyond seemingly every year.

This year's theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” inspired by an exhibition on dandyism and Black style dating back to the 18th century. It certainly leaves plenty of room for interpretation for celebs and designers to flex their creative muscles.

Take a look at some looks throughout the years from celebrities who we have come to expect will push the envelope — or have been the talk of the night with how good their outfit is.

Kim Kardashian

Whether it comes to who she's dating or what she's wearing, the world has had a particular interest in Kim Kardashian for nearly two decades.

She turned heads in 2022 by wearing the same dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 when she sang 'Happy Birthday' to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden.

Kim K's looks have ranged from a skin-tight latex dress in 2019, to her all-black Balenciaga ensemble that covered her from head to toe, including her face.

Jared Leto

You can't say Jared Leto doesn't get points for creativity when it comes to his Met Gala looks.

Whether it means showing up while carrying his own head, or dressed in what essentially was a mascot outfit meant to look like Karl Lagerfeld's cat, the actor and "30 Seconds to Mars" guitarist knows how to make headlines during fashion's biggest night.

To his credit, he did seem to nail the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme in 2018.

Rihanna

There is a short list of stars who make the Met Gala appointment viewing. Rihanna is at the top of that list.

Her stunning gown from 2015 is still one of the most iconic Met Gala outfits ever, still getting mentioned a decade later, and her white outfit to honor Karl Lagerfeld in 2023 was one of the best looks of the night.

Even when she's running fashionably late, RiRi is almost always the talk of the town during the first Monday in May.

Lewis Hamilton

Whereas Jared Leto goes for shocking looks, Lewis Hamilton uses the Met Gala to show off his impeccable sense of style every year.

Aside from his talents behind the wheel, the British Formula One driver is known for his fashion throughout the year. He steps his game for the Met Gala, giving some of the best on-theme outfits among the men in attendance.

Zendaya

If Rihanna is the queen of the Met Gala, Zendaya may be its princess.

From her homage to Joan of Arc during 2018's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme, to her costume change in 2024 that went from a nature-inspired look to an all-black gown with a floral headpiece, the actress keeps viewers on their toes.

How might she change up her look this year? It may not be a matter of what she shows up with, but rather a who: her fiancé Tom Holland. The pair has never attended the Met Gala together.