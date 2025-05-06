A$AP Rocky is a co-chair for the 2025 Met Gala, but it's a different title he shared news of with reporters at the star-studded event -- dad.

Rocky, Rihanna's partner and father to their two kids, confirmed to reporters that baby No. 3 is on the way for the couple. He spoke about it after Rihanna was photographed walking in the rain with her baby bump out in a blue crop top and skirt.

“It feels amazing, you know,” Rocky said. “It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.”

He added: “Honestly, it’s a blessing nonetheless. Because you know how like some people in other situations at times can be envious of other people. But we’ve been seeing love for the most part. And we real receptive to that and appreciate that, you know what I mean? That’s love. Love is love.”

Rocky was spotted without Rihanna on the Met Gala carpet Monday night.

As for his outfit for the night, Rocky told The Associated Press that Anna Wintour suggested he wear a Black designer.

“So I wore myself,” the musician said of his custom suit designed by his creative agency, AWGE, complete with a black parka and diamond-crested umbrella. “Everything is designed by yours truly.”