A look at Met Gala themes through the years

What to Know For the better part of every year since 1995, when Anna Wintour took over as Met Gala chair, the event boasts an invigorating theme for guests to interpret when it comes to what they wear during "fashion's biggest night."

Black dandyism is taking center stage at Met Gala 2025,

The history-laden style movement will be front and center as part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute spring exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

Here is a list of previous Met Gala themes.

For the better part of every year since 1995, when Anna Wintour took over as Met Gala chair, the event boasts an invigorating theme for guests to interpret when it comes to what they wear during "fashion's biggest night."

Black dandyism is taking center stage at Met Gala 2025, with cultural powerhouses leading this subversive, sharply tailored style into the global fashion spotlight with its vibrant color, fabric selection, and precise construction.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The history-laden style movement will be front and center as part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute spring exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Inspired by Monica Miller’s book “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity,” the exhibit focuses on Black style and menswear from the 18th century to present day, using dandyism as the overarching, unifying theme.

Dandyism dates back to the trans-Atlantic slave trade. It reclaimed elegance and luxury as a source of empowerment and challenged stereotypes.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Frederick Douglas, Duke Ellington, Dapper Dan and the late André Leon Talley are all great examples of dandyism.

Now that we are a bit more familiar with the theme for the 2025 Met Gala, here is a list of previous themes since 1995, according to Vogue.com.

2024: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion"

2023: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”

2022: "In America: An Anthology of Fashion”

2021: "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion"

2020: “About Time: Fashion and Duration” (The Met Gala of 2020 was postponed indefinitely because of the pandemic, but the theme was in honor of the Met's 15th anniversary.)

2019: "Camp: Notes on Fashion"

2018: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination"

2017: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between”

2016: “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology”

2015: “China: Through the Looking Glass”

2014: “Charles James: Beyond Fashion”

2013: “Punk: Chaos to Couture”

2012: “Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations”

2011: “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty”

2010: “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity”

2009: “The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion”

2008: “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy”

2007: “Poiret: King of Fashion”

2006: “AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion”

2005: “The House of Chanel”

2004: “Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century”

2003: “Goddess: The Classical Mode”

2002: No theme

2001: “Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years”

2000: No theme

1999: “Rock Style”

1998: “Cubism and Fashion”

1997: “Gianni Versace”

1996: “Christian Dior”

1995: “Haute Couture”